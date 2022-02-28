Many articles and letters to the editor cover the subject of climate change. Many place the blame on fossil fuels and demonize the companies that produce them. When a writer implies that fossil fuels are largely responsible for the world we live in today, I agree but I think that change was good. Ask yourself, where would you be if mankind had never used any fossil fuels? No coal, no oil, no natural gas. Unfortunately, the answer for most of us would be that we were either never born or already dead.
Think back to human life a few hundred years ago, before we began using these materials. Life expectancy was half of what it is today and many children died in the first few years of life. Homes were heated and cooking done with wood burning fireplaces. No refrigeration existed to keep foods fresh. Small, manually tilled family farms were our primary food source. Lighting was by candles or lamps that burned whale oil. Diseases were rampant, cures and medicines few. Travel and transportation was by foot, horse or wagon. Clothes were limited and usually handmade by family members. Few stores existed and they only sold the most basic of materials. Life for almost everyone was hard work every day and certainly without the comforts and leisure we enjoy.
I believe fossil fuels have been and will continue to be an essential part of societies’ development and progress. After all, without them we couldn’t manufacture solar panels and windmills.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.