In response to the March 1 letter by Jeff Manning: Can anyone, today, continue to defend fossil fuels with a straight face? That our modern society was built on burning fossil fuels is no reason to continue to celebrate them. Manning attributes some sort of human paradise to fossil fuels, which had no role in curing disease and which sickened, as today, the urban poor who worked in mines and factories in terrifying conditions. Much of the world has yet to enjoy this modern mecca that Manning manufactured.
It's time to realize that fossil fuels, while being part of the history of modern society, are now destroying the world. We have to be flexible enough to recognize the need to change, and change rapidly, or humanity will not be able to adjust to a new world of overwhelming risk of flood, out-of-control fire and blistering heat waves disrupting food production and creating climate refugees.
The latest report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the window for stemming complete climate catastrophe by joint action to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy is rapidly closing, if not already in some places irrevocably shut. If we don’t move to replace fossil fuels with large-scale wind and solar energy we risk our future and that of our children. When our electrical grid is powered by renewable energy, that’s how we’ll be building our future: wind turbines and solar panels.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.