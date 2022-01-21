How can the United States be so dangerously close to losing democracy? Free and fair elections, the essence of democracy, are at serious risk.
Our US Senate is debating the Freedom to Vote Act, an effort to create a uniform, common-sense system out of a variety of state practices. The bill includes uniform standards for voter IDs in states that require them and uses measures already successfully in place in many states like early voting, voting by mail, drop boxes or at polling places, limits on postmark dates, voting machines with back-up, paper records, etc.
FVA cracks down on voter suppression with innovative solutions like uniform national voter registration through automatic voter registration at state Departments of Motor Vehicles. FVA requires states to guarantee that voters wait no longer than 30 minutes in line and Election Day is a holiday.
The FVA has a solution for the decades-long problem of voter registrations purges, by requiring notification if one is dropped from the rolls and provision of information on voter status reestablishment. FVA reinstates federal voting rights for people who have fulfilled obligations with time served in jail.
FVA bans partisan gerrymandering and cleans up dark money in politics, requiring disclosure of all major donors and identification of who is paying for advertisements. FVA makes it harder for political action committees (PACs) to coordinate with candidates, beefs up the power of the Federal Election Commission, ensuring that candidates run campaigns legally. The FVA makes it a federal crime to lie to voters in order to deter them from voting by distributing underhanded wrong dates/places for polling places, and there are increased penalties for voter intimidation.
To prevent another Jan. 6 insurrection, or worse, the FVA requires automatic audits after elections with uniform, clearly defined rules and procedures. It also increases protection from intimidation and firing for partisan purposes and penalties for tampering with ballots after an election. Voters can sue if someone tampers with or refuses to certify the election.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA) focuses on issues of discrimination in voting, VRAA is a modern formula for determining which states need pre-approval for changes, based on number of violations in the past 25 years and elimination of pre-clearance after time without violations. VRAA also establishes practices that require clearance. VRAA recognizes that indigenous American citizens face unique voting problems and requires at least one polling place on tribal lands and acceptance of tribal or federal IDs.
That’s it. Will the United States stand with democracy while we still can, or deteriorate into a mob boss regime like Hungary or Russia?
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
