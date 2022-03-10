Gasoline prices: Everyone is talking about the price going up when someone sneezes. Look, another 20 cents!
Here's what burns me up — these gas station owners buy a load of gas and put it in their underground storage tanks. These tanks are often 10,000 gallons, some more, some less. For example: a station on a Monday fills its 10,000 gallon tank; three days later another load comes and that tank is refilled, let's say by half. So that tank is half full of older, less expensive fuel, but when I go to fill up, the price is jacked up as if that underground tank was a whole new load. For me, it's now 20 to 30 cents more a gallon. If that isn't price gouging, on the older 5,000 gallons, I don't know what is.
These stations dip the tanks, or have meters, so they know how much gas is in the ground. I do not know the profit margin per gallon, but as they sell that 5,000 gallons of older gas at the higher price, they get extra cash and no one says anything. Go figure.
Now, about Kwik Fill: They advertise their gas is from Pennsylvania crude oil. If that's true, why in the world is Kwik Fill gas so expensive? It's refined in Warren, Pa., a two-hour drive from Buffalo, not the Middle East or Russia. Kwik Fill gas should be $2 a gallon less and they'd still make a good profit.
Bend over, consumers. I guess we're used to it, but we always keep our mouths shut. That has to stop. Say something! Call your representatives and tell them how you feel.
GARTH WILSONLockport
