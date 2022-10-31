On this year’s ballot, in addition to the slate of candidates, voters have a state expenditure proposal to consider. To understand this proposal I went to the New York State Board of Elections website, www.elections.ny.gov for information. The proposal is titled, “CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR, AND GREEN JOBS Environmental Bond Act of 2022.” Kind of a do-you-like-mom-and-apple-pie title but this proposal is serious stuff. If approved, our state will be borrowing $4.2 billion. Now, to me, that is a lot of money, so I expected some concrete details as to where this money would be spent. To my disappointment I did not get them.
The text of the proposal reads, the money will go for “certain capital projects for the purpose of making environmental improvements that preserve, enhance, and restore New York’s natural resources and reduce the impact of climate change.” The planned expenditures were broken down as follows: Restoration and flood risk reduction, not less than $1.1 billion; open space land conservation and recreation, up to $650 million; climate change mitigation, up to $1.5 billion; and water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure, not less than $650 million. That is the entire description of a $4 billion-plus proposal!
Do you think if you went to a bank with that as your entire proposal you would get a loan?
Get informed and vote on November 8th because the government actions we will receive largely depend upon our votes.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
