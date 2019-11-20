Many Lockport citizens are familiar with two books published by Shelley Richards for St. Patrick's Cemetery, full of information on family histories. They were great informational treasures on family history. She is now focused on a book featuring Glenwood Cemetery's history.
Richards is requesting articles from family and friends about cemetery residents to be included in the book. Up to two photos can be submitted with each story, which can be no longer than 400 words. Each story can focus on a single person or, preferably, a couple. Richards reserves the right to edit stories to fit the format of the book. Also, if contributors have any historical photos they would like to submit, they can be included (without a story) and the contributors will be given photo credit in the photo section of the book.
Among chapters to be included are the stories, cemetery history, special places in the cemetery, and maps of the various sections. There will also be color photos of some of the outstanding monuments and mausoleums throughout the cemetery.
As with her previous St. Patrick's Cemetery volumes I and II, Richard will donate her portion of the proceeds from book sales to the Glenwood Cemetery Association to assist with its current financial challenges. Richards will be assisted by Lockport resident Mary Ann Cutter.
The book is tentatively scheduled for publishing in late summer / early fall 2020. Please submit your stories and photos by Dec. 1, 2019, to Shelley at GlenCemBook@gmail.com. If you would like some assistance in creating your story, contact her at that email as well, to be sent a sample biography to use as a guide.
ELAINE FARCHIONE SOBIERASKI, Lockport
