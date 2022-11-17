It’s not much comfort to young people that plenty of individual adults have gotten the message that we’re way behind in our efforts to deal with the climate crisis, and are fighting with them to reverse our headlong race to disaster (“Fed up young climate activists say ‘Adults aren’t listening,’” US&J Nov. 11 edition).
I, like many of my peers, am concerned for our future. Will we have clean water and air? Will our coastal towns be flooded? What will the extent of the increase in natural disasters be for us? Will we have adequate food and resources despite the climate changing so drastically? It seems like there isn’t enough action being taken by those in power to assure a safe future for the following generations. I reduce my carbon footprint, vote for positive climate action, and volunteer with organizations such as the Sierra Club in order to push for a more habitable future.
For all my political action, I’m still deeply frustrated. According to the just-released National Climate Assessment, America, not including Alaska where matters are worse, is warming two-thirds faster than the rest of the planet. Since 1970, we’ve experienced a 2.5-degree Fahrenheit increase in temperature, more than enough to trigger irreversible harm. Says the report, “the things Americans value most are at risk.” Our drinking water, our homes, our infrastructure, our food supply and our health are all increasingly compromised by warming temperatures, with disadvantaged communities bearing the greatest burden.
No species has ever altered its climate as quickly as we are. The report details the proliferation of climate-caused extreme drought, wildfires, rainfall and heat. Billion-dollar disasters, a once in four months occurrence in the 1980s, now happen once every three weeks. America has some of the most severe sea level rise on the planet. All this is straining our pocketbooks and destroying our valued way of life.
There is no way to tackle this catastrophe other than to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. There’s no time for gradual change, and certainly no time to have fossil fuel companies at the table where climate policy is being made, as they are at COP27 and New York’s Climate Action Council. Even President Biden’s and Governor Hochul’s climate moves are insufficient without greater political will to ignore gas and oil interests and create transformative changes.
JENNA INGLESE, Rochester
