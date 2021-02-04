I must reply to Madison Woodruff, the student who objects to the classroom use of John Steinbeck's novel Of Mice and Men. She complained of feeling uncomfortable with the content and spoke of school being a place of safety where students should not be made uncomfortable by a book they're required to read.
I always felt safe in school no matter what our assignment was. I had a brilliant English teacher and when I was Madison's age he introduced us to Shakespeare, who wrote comedies, tragedies, sonnets and poems, and historical works. Shakespeare is the most-recognized playwright in the world. His works could make you feel uncomfortable if you chose to interpret them that way. To me they were just plays that I enjoyed.
You can expect to feel safe in school but not necessarily comfortable at all times. Required readings do not have to be all comfy and joyful. They can be exciting, scary, loving, hating and all the things that real life is. School can be for learning it all through literature.
So, Madison, sit down and enjoy all the kinds of literature that school has to offer — as they say, the good, the bad and the ugly. Also the joyful and the loving. They are all part of the thing we call literature. Enjoy it. I did, and I still do.
SHIRLEY PRITCHARD, Middleport
