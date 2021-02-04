Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Occasional snow showers mixing with rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers mixing with rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.