Democracy clearly at stake,
Not ordinary times
A pledge we must make,
Bright light on truth, what’s right must shine.
Democracy, at a tipping point
Voting rights obstruction
Chaos, noise, violence disappoints
Big lie fiction.
Blind followers, with selective amnesia
Ignore, ridicule, and mistrust facts.
Under a spell, like anesthesia
Of one who wants to be king, distracts.
A pandemic monster massacres,
Unvaccinated on a diet of disinformation
Innocent, health care workers and loved ones suffers
Face masks want a vacation.
What a difference less hateful,
Our most diverse administration in history can be,
Striving for greater a good, hopeful
A better way than before.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
