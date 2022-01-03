Democracy clearly at stake,

Not ordinary times

A pledge we must make,

Bright light on truth, what’s right must shine.

 

Democracy, at a tipping point

Voting rights obstruction

Chaos, noise, violence disappoints

Big lie fiction.

 

Blind followers, with selective amnesia

Ignore, ridicule, and mistrust facts.

Under a spell, like anesthesia

Of one who wants to be king, distracts.

 

A pandemic monster massacres,

Unvaccinated on a diet of disinformation

Innocent, health care workers and loved ones suffers

Face masks want a vacation.

 

What a difference less hateful,

Our most diverse administration in history can be,

Striving for greater a good, hopeful

A better way than before.

 

CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson

 

