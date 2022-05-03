Republicans are using the lie of voter fraud to destroy our democracy.
The 2020 election has been investigated by the various states auditors, by reporters from various news organizations and by partisans filing more than 60 court challenges. Yet, there has never been any evidence of fraud to overturn the election. Because the 2020 election has been so throughly investigated we know it was free and fair.
Since the Republican Party had no evidence of fraud they turned to illegal maneuvering to overturn the will of the voters. The selection of “alternative” electors — not voted by the citizens but chosen by party loyalists — to select the President is one example. Seven states that we know of (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) tried to send “alternative” electors to the Electoral College. In five of those states Republican leaders signed forged documents.
This fake elector scheme is one of the things the January 6th committee is investigating. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff, has informed the committee that at least 11 Republican members of Congress were involved in planning to overturn the election. Republican leaders in seven states tried to overthrow our democracy. Republican leaders in Congress and the Trump Administration also worked to overthrow our democracy.
While many Republicans do support our democracy and democratic ideals, the Republican leadership increasingly is working to destroy democracy.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
