This letter is in response to Thomas Glynn, who had a letter in the Mailbag on June 3. He has got to be kidding. Liz Cheney was disliked by just about everyone. Even the voters in Wyoming refused to send her back to Congress.
Glynn supports Disney, which is at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning child abuse. I owned stock in Disney for more than 30 years. When I found Disney was OK with child abuse I sold all my stock. It had reached $180/share and I sold it at $110 when I read an article stating that a crew member had abused a 7-year-old boy and instead of docking in Florida (where the abuser would have been arrested) the ship sailed to the abuser's home country to protect him.
For my money the Republicans have many well qualified people running for President in 2024.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
