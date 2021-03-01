Our democracy is in crisis, a relief bill treated as a political issue rather than the public health and safety issue, and economic disaster, that it is. The problem is not in the bill, as our congressional representative Chris Jacobs claims, it’s a unified determination to oppose anything the Democrats propose. The Republican party has turned its back on our democracy, turned its back on us.
During a national emergency, the COVID-19 pandemic, a united force of all Republican House members, including Jacobs and Tom Reed, voted: Against individual relief to taxpayers; against extending unemployment insurance; against federal support to local schools and towns; against Covid vaccination programs and medical defenses; and against helping the smallest businesses.
Three of four Americans, including 60% of Republicans, understand that relief is necessary. Even the former president approved of a $2,000 stimulus check to individuals.
The GOP had no problem incurring debt not long ago with a permanent, big tax break for big business and the One Percent. The behavior of these public servants shows that they have no interest in serving the public. The Senate will vote next. The flag hugging members of the GOP fail the many Americans who fought and died to defend our democratic way of life. The GOP is failing the people. In upstate New York, our trust and votes were wasted on Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
