“Rigged,” a slang verb suggesting deception, is used frequently by our President, expressing disapproval. Meanwhile, insiders, lobbyists and careerists run the Republican machine, damaging our country in countless ways.
Attacks on unions reduced good paying jobs. A “hoax” pandemic has been mismanaged and employment plummeted. For a 12-month period ending June 2020, private sector jobs in the Western New York region fell by 80,000 and, with them, healthcare. Small businesses are suffering, dying; people are marginalized.
Donald Trump said “I love uneducated people” upon winning the Nevada primary election, continuing to appeal to his base, which is swayed by his street style. He has incited racism, calling peaceful protest disruptive and the KKK and white supremacists “all very fine people.”
Our safety is jeopardized by a complicit Republican Senate, blocking impeachment and bills on cybersecurity, and dismissing election interference, domestic terrorism and climate change. Cuts to Social Security and Medicare are next. Marginalized Americans are at risk.
The oath is to protect and serve, not rule.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.