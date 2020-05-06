The federal government has placed the burden of fighting the coronavirus outbreak on to the states. Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth wrote, on March 16, “President Donald Trump on Monday told a group of governors that they should get vital equipment to treat coronavirus patients on their own.”
While the federal government has placed the responsibility for fighting the outbreak on the states, Republicans have balked at helping state governments recover from the financial burden.
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reporter Connor Hoffman noted in two articles on May 5, Niagara County could lose up to $12 million (20%) of sales tax revenue for the last three quarters of 2020, and school districts across the state may face an up to 20% reduction in state aid "if further federal stimulus money is withheld from New York State.”
Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he would favor allowing states to declare bankruptcy.
I am perplexed why a “welfare state” like Kentucky would want to hurt a “donor state” like New York.
David Frum, in an April 25 article in Atlantic, explains: “A federal bankruptcy process for state finances could thus enable wealthy individuals and interest groups in rich states to leverage their clout in the anti-majoritarian federal system to reverse political defeats in the more majoritarian political systems of big, rich states like California, New York, and Illinois.”
Republicans are more interested in helping themselves than the citizens who elect them. That is why former congressman Chris Collins stated: “My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again.'" Republicans feel fealty only to their rich donors. That is why Republicans don’t respond to letters from constituents or hold town-hall style meetings.
We need to hold our representatives accountable, and to do that we need to elect Democrats. We need to vote for responsible government; vote for Nate McMurray for Congress.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
