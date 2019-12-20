Is New York being hung out to dry?
The new Green Light law: There are so many issues against it. Departments of Motor Vehicles are being told to allow the illegals to register to vote? They're not allowed to notify the immigration department?
This new law is allowing illegals to get on planes and enter federal buildings. The illegals are even being allowed to use proof of identity that citizens are not allowed to use.
What effect will this have on the border? With a new driver's license, will it be easier to cross into Canada?
Where are our checks and balances? Why aren't our legislators out challenging this new law?
Come on, people. Get on our congressional representatives.
JOHN COGOVAN, Lockport
