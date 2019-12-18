Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.