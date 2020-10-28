There’s no room on the bench for racist gaffes.
I just caught “Judge” Gerald Greenan’s overtly divisive commercial in support of yet another run for Supreme Court in our 8th Judicial District (no doubt a budding annual tradition, rivaling perhaps only the perennial Kevin Stocker). His campaign clearly has gone a bit desperate in their attempt to elicit votes.
Revising last year’s commercial ever so ignorantly, he sounds the vapid horn for “judges who know and respect the law,” against a backdrop of televised racial protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. In doing so, his campaign clearly implies that those exercising their own constitutional right of assembly somehow lack respect for the law, and conflates and misrepresents the earnest and lawful protest.
Of course, while most local protests did indeed draw attention to racial injustice, and did not involve incidental crime (facts and statistics one would expect this candidate to be aware of), the campaign not only attempts to fearmonger, it bluntly avoids any effort to even appear inclusive of people not like him — not white. This is particularly questionable from someone who presently presides on the Parole Board, with an inmate population of more than 70% non-whites. Perhaps his campaign was short on funding, or short on time to hire someone of color for this skit of his, or at best an inadvertent gaffe, but even on mute the visual messaging speaks volumes.
Methinks Greenan doth run too much.
BRITTANY LEE PENBERTHY, East Amherst
