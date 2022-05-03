Republicans want "freedom" but we will have less freedom if they have their way. The ruler in charge will give orders, can force us into war on a whim, stifle the press and free speech.
It’s already happening within the Republican Party: intimidated representatives fearfully follow, without criticism, push the Big Lie, even if they won on the same ballot. New Age Republicans put no effort into winning elections on ideas, policy; instead, they reject future presidential debate and obstruct to end democracy. Their behavior indicates desire to arrest the January 6 committee, ditch democracy and destroy public education. In Rick Scott’s 11-point proposal, Social Security and Medicare are to be chopped, even though people want and depend on it. Mitch McConnell and others want this kept quiet.
A large percentage of Americans, unable to stand by their principles, are oblivious, gullible and conditioned to hate. In a study, Fox News viewers paid to watch CNN for a month and those viewers changed their thinking. After a month they went back to Fox. Our former president's gullibility and hatefulness have hurt the interests of the United States.
Yes, democracy is like a turtle, less efficient, deliberate, slow. Democracy is fairer, people decide who will rule. We are less likely to go to war; democracy promotes political stability and accountability and openness keeps check on corruption. In a democracy, rival groups have the freedom to expose mistakes and crimes; public demonstrations by discontented people serve as a safety valve reducing rioting and violence. Democracy offers citizens a sense of belonging and ownership as we participate in political processes. Education is the safeguard of democracy.
Patriotism is more than flag hugging. Real patriots, such as brave Ukrainians, risk their lives for democracy. President Biden is a stable, coherent, unifying global leader, supporting our allies, crucial to national security. Biden doesn’t need glory; he is quietly fortifying democracy in America, using it once again to serve the people. Democracy is meant to work for all: rich, poor, black, white, brown, one human race. Generosity is our ally; hate and fear are enemies that undermine democracy.
The life we take for granted may soon be gone.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
