Gov. Kathy Hochul's response to federal Judge Glen Suddaby, when he ruled that parts of her new pistol permit law are unconstitutional, is utterly ridiculous.
Hochul states, "It is deeply disappointing that a judge wants to limit my ability to protect New Yorkers and to prevent gun violence."
If she really wants to protect us, why doesn't she and her Democratic cohorts in the New York State Legislature get rid of their "catch and release" program letting criminals go free after being caught red-handed robbing, raping, and otherwise breaking the law?
How do you think the police feel after catching criminals and having them back on the streets within hours after their arrest to continue robbing, raping and killing? And then have Democrats crying "defund the police!"?
I thought last year that Andrew Cuomo was the worst governor New York ever had. But now Gov. Hochul has sure proved me wrong. It turns out she is absolutely the worst governor New York has ever had, by a long shot.
In the 1960s, there was a saying, "If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns." That's as true today as it was then.
In 2022, Kathy Hochul has become the outlaws' best friend.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
