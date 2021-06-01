Niagara County has an upcoming election for criminal court judge. Mike Benedict has years of experience in criminal law. In fact his qualifications are massive compared to his opponent. Mike has done the work, he's proven his ability hundreds of times over. We citizens need honesty and integrity in our courts. Mike will provide that. Legal professionals all over Niagara County are in agreement. Mike Benedict is the only qualified candidate for Niagara County Judge.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.