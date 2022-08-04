August 7th is designated Purple Heart Day. The Purple Heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. Those of us who serve our country are often asked to serve in unfamiliar places away from families and friends under extreme stressful and dangerous situations for months and sometimes years at a time. Purple Heart recipients have shown a willingness to bear any burden to defend freedoms under the U.S. Constitution. My Purple Heart came while defending a village in Vietnam from enemy activity. A Purple Heart is a solemn distinction and means the service member has greatly sacrificed, or paid the ultimate price, while in the line of duty. Purple Heart Day is a time for Americans to pause to remember and honor those brave men and women.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
