Imagine my surprise when we opened our local hometown paper here, The Crossville (TN) Chronicle and saw Jim Shultz's column celebrating the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal's 200th anniversary! I checked the front page to determine what newspaper I was actually reading! Jim's article was featured on the inside of today's front page, in the Guest Column. We are probably some of the few, if any, subscribers here that know the Kenan Center or the Palace Theatre. We were loyal subscribers to the US&J until we moved here to middle Tennessee.
Yes, local journalism is alive and surviving in some communities, and it is an invaluable resource for truly local news and events. Thanks, Jim Shultz, and congratulations on your 200th year, Lockport's Union-Sun & Journal.
CHRISTINE BRONSON, Crossville, Tennessee
Commented
