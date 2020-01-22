I've got a question for my fellow Americans. As a person, do you respect our present president, Donald Trump? My answer, personally speaking, is: I detest the individual. Strong words, but hear me out. After three years of seeing and listening to him on TV and reading about his record while in office ...
Number one, Mr. Trump has shown by deed and word that he is unfit for the office he holds. His limited intellect and negative personality are displayed often on the TV screen and printed media. You can see why Mr. Trump hates them. They expose him for what he is, nasty and incompetent.
Would you want Donald Trump as a father, grandparent, brother, husband or friend? Hell, no! If you answered yes, you're either lonely or just plain cuckoo! My God, his parents couldn't stand him and finally sent him, as a teenager, to a private military school in upstate New York. Most loving parents just don't do things like that. He must have been a real stinker. He was and still is.
Donald Trump looks so funny with that yellow hairdo and the orange face. I wonder who fixes him up each morning. I don't think it's his wife. She used to be a famous model and would have better taste than that. Trump doesn't want to look his age. He always has liked beautiful young women by his side and so he cheats a little. Time is not on his side, though.
Even my wife dislikes Donald Trump and she loves everybody. When our TV is on and our smart Siamese cat sees and hears Trump, he scampers out of the room, for he knows this guy doesn't like foreigners.
Most Americans know Donald Trump is unworthy to be President of the United States. His disdain for following the laws and the U.S. Constitution have caught up with him. He has now been impeached. It was inevitable. It was a path he followed in business and now in government. He has always thought he was above the law and that his lawyers or, in this case, his Republican stooges, will get him out of a predicament. On this one, I don't think so.
Either way, we must get rid of this evil stain on the well-earned goodness of America. The coming election is our escape from this foul individual. The choices offered by the Democrats are fresh air in comparison to the stale individual in the White House. Get out and vote! Make Jan. 21, 2021, a joyous day in our country and the free world.
JACK PERACCINY, Middleport
