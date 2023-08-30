Humans need the Birds and Bees Protection Act
Climate change is now widely accepted as the existential crisis we must address. It is, however, not the only human created threat to public health, wildlife, clean water, and agricultural productivity.
Another is a group of dangerous neonic pesticides that threaten extinction for more than 200 species, contaminate our water, soil, and plant life, and pose significant dangers to human health.
Neonics are neurotoxins. Studies have shown that exposure to them in the womb creates an elevated risk of certain birth defects and reduced cognitive abilities. Neonics also permeate plants, leading to nectar, pollen and fruit toxicity. In addition, neonics have made U.S. agriculture 48 times more harmful to insects since their introduction. But we have alternatives. An in-depth Cornell University study has shown that these neonics do not provide economic benefits to users. And they can be replaced with safer and effective products.
Currently, The Birds and Bees Protection Act, a bill to address neonic pesticides, sits on Governor Hochul’s desk. The bill offers a comprehensive conservation strategy for preserving bird and bee habitats. It will regulate the use of these harmful pesticides and promote public awareness about their dangers, thus combatting the decline in bird and bee populations and protecting these vital pollinators. It is a proactive measure to ensure we do not experience reduced agricultural productivity, disrupted food chains, or imbalances in plant populations.
Governor Hochul should sign this bill. She will be protecting our environment as well as our economy and overall quality of life.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
