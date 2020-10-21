I, Beth Ceretto, have been a resident of Niagara County my entire life. During this time, I operated my own daycare service and became a councilwoman for the Town of Lewiston. However, my biggest accomplishment is my four wonderful children.
I am writing today to seek your support for my eldest son John II, who is running for Niagara County District Attorney. My husband was employed by Tulip Corporation on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls and I was a stay-at-home mother of four. As a family we faced a great deal of adversity. But with adversity came knowledge. I made it a point to use those obstacles to teach my children invaluable life lessons, such as: never judge another based on their race, ethnicity or socioeconomic standing; always help a person in need; be generous and show compassion for all living things.
John II grew up in an extremely humble household, a household where teamwork was essential for survival. John II has always been a true leader. He is always there to lend a helping hand and will listen to anyone in need.
John II knows that we must come together as a community; that, much like our household, offenses involving fear and violence will not be tolerated. We cannot continue to allow evil in our homes and community.
I ask you to please support my son John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
BETH CERETTO, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.