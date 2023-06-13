Things are not looking so good for humanity these days, with a skyrocketing level of atmospheric CO2 triggering fatal heat waves and wildfires, among other climate disasters (“Heat-trapping CO2 at highest levels in human history,” June 6). Did you notice the murk in the skies from the current spate of coast-to-coast Canadian wildfires, or hear the air quality warnings? That’s global warming coming home to Western New York.
The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act should cool down our currently cooking planet if Republican representatives don’t legislate pieces of it away, such as important climate-smart agriculture programs, currently oversubscribed by eager farmers. Anti-IRA Republicans almost plunged the world into an economic crisis by holding the debt ceiling hostage to their irrational desire to support the burning of fossil fuels.
There’s no mystery as to how to forestall climate warming. For our survival, and for that of numerous other species, we simply have to curtail our reliance on the fossil fuels we have been burning heedlessly for decades. Big oil companies have long known how their profitable business model would play out. Gas companies additionally subject us to methane leaking from fracking operations and pipelines. Methane is 80% more powerful as a heat-trapping gas than CO2 in the first 20 years.
The state Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan lays out a sensible, phased gas transition that we need to be following, not fighting. It allows for the development of bigger and sturdier electric transmission facilities to take on the growing queue of solar and wind farms, and closes gas plants only when renewable power is ready to step in.
The NY HEAT (Home Affordable Energy Transition) Act is not getting the attention it deserves in Albany, with Assembly speaker Carl Heastie refusing to take it up despite its broad support. NY HEAT would reframe PSC regulations to meet our climate law, ending subsidies for gas companies to keep building and maintaining their pipelines.
As consumers switch to efficient heat pumps and detach from the gas system, and as new homes are built all-electric, the smaller the customer base, the more they will have to pay of gas companies' enormous and profitable infrastructure costs. New pipelines last 60 to 80 years. Imagine the hit to rate-payers’ pocketbooks.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project, WNY chapter
