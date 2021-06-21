A recent news report stated that since January well over 1 million people have entered our country by illegally crossing our southern border. Now, 1 million is a staggering number, but the report added that it does not include an estimate of those who crossed and were not apprehended by our border patrol. If the current rate of illegal entry continues, by year end that number will soar to over 2 million.
To put those numbers in perspective, the United States has only 11 cities with populations over 1 million and only four of them have populations over 2 million.
To me, entering our country without approval is the same as entering someone’s home without their approval. Laws allow us to protect our homes and to remove and prosecute anyone who enters them without our approval. Under federal law, the Administration has a similar responsibility to protect the border of our country, the border of our collective home. However, instead of border protection they have created a situation where illegal entry is being rewarded and encouraged.
If people entered and stayed in your home without your approval, would you still have a home? In the same way, if the Administration doesn’t quickly regain control of our border and stop illegal entry into our country, will we still have a country?
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
