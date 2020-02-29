Our helicopter sat on the runway, its power waiting there for me and our entourage to board. We had won the lottery for “The American Tour.” Our aircraft was the most modern of the recent technological advances in motion and noise. It ran silently, disturbingly, only lightly, the air in its immediate path.
We flew as if in slow motion over the pristine lakes of the great Northeast and Midwest. We marveled as they sparkled brilliantly, surrounding our aircraft like millions of tiny lights. The trees of the forest below were deep green and thrived on the purest of air ever imagined on earth and the windows of our craft, open to that precious air, were void of odor, smog, pollution or any other contaminant created in the wake of man.
We flew to the west coast then to the east across lands teeming with agriculture, livestock, wildlife, above residential neighborhoods and modern cities lacking completely in smoky air and jutting smokestacks. We marveled again and again at the sight of streets filled with trucks, buses and automobiles, all moving silently along modern highways without the slightest hint of carbon monoxide emission. And we observed the trains, both passenger and freight, as they silently sped along the perimeter of cities inside protected barriers.
On our return eastward along a southerly path we saw the miraculous results of a national effort to return the mud-flats of the Mississippi and Louisiana delta to its effectiveness in separating fresh from salt water. This technological marvel had essentially returned nature’s breakwall to its natural location and had effectively repulsed hurricane tides from traveling into New Orleans and into lower delta cities of the Gulf states. The salt waters of the Gulf had been returned to their pristine state and the Gulf inhabitants flourished in the absence of oil rigs.
Every place we flew across our great country we were able to see the advances of mankind created by an America which had moved beyond the pettiness of the past and had worked together not without friction yet for the betterment of mankind.
As we landed silently on our pad next to the White House, we were told our tour would start as soon as our President left a joint meeting of Congress where they were working out the details of a plan to install protective shields around the fresh water aquifers across the country. We said we didn’t mind. We would wait happily.
Tomorrow, the President and Congress would meet again to discuss the sharing of our blessings with the rest of the world.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
