We have a problem at our southern border and a broken immigration system. Republicans refuse to work to fix the problem and they refuse to help Democrats fix the problem. To pass anything in the Senate there needs to be 60 votes, which means that Democrats cannot pass legislation alone. The problems are complex and solutions will require compromise.
In 2013 the Senate passed a complex, compromise bill that would fix or at least alleviate our immigration problem. Republican leadership in the House of Representatives refused to bring the bill up for a vote.
President Biden purposed sweeping immigration reform on his first day in office, however, without Republican support no legislation will pass. Republicans decided that they could use the problems of our broken immigration system to scare the public and gin up votes. That is, the problem is more valuable to Republicans than a solution. That is the reason Republicans refuse to work with Democrats to fix our immigration system. Blame immigrants for every problem and Democrats for allowing immigrants and you can scare people to vote for you.
I encourage everyone to vote for Democrats and solve our immigration problem.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
