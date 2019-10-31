I was shocked to read a letter about my friend in the mailbag last week written by a non-Niagara County resident.
The friend I know is a dedicated public servant, who has spent thousandths of hours meeting with constituents, department heads, state officials and federal officials all with a focus on what's best for the taxpayers.
The friend I know is a loving and attentive husband for over 40 years.
The friend I know is a longtime Cornerstone Community FCU board member who through his work on the board has made Lockport a community to be proud of.
The friend I know is a longtime supporter of the Lockport YWCA, Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport In Bloom and residents of the Lake Ontario shoreline.
The friend I know is a Delphi/GM retiree who fought years as a UAW representative for fair wages and benefits for the workers of Lockport.
The friend I know is a loving and attentive grandfather who has always been there for his grandchildren's sporting and academic events.
The friend I know is a terrific father and father in law.
The friend I know is a true friend. Always extending guidance and advice to hundreds of citizens of Lockport.
The friend I know served on the Lockport School Board for many years. Helping to make the district one of the finest in WNY.
The friend I know is Keith McNall.
David J. Davidson
Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.