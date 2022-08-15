Our current U.S. leader quietly delivers, carefully considers the long view of the American path, pushing the country forward with good news on gas prices, veterans, the economy, justice, 50-year low unemployment, and the CHIPS, PACT and Inflation Reduction acts passed, all while overseeing Covid.
In contrast, the former leader was the first president to blatantly violate the law and brag about it, first to be impeached twice and first to remove classified documents from the White House — that's theft from his employer. He is the first former president to be criminally investigated, first former to have a search warrant executed on his property, first former to plead the 5th repeatedly. He once said “The mob takes the 5th" and on five occasions said, “Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.” Ironically, he signed a law making mishandling of classified documents a felony with a harsher punishment.
The Department of Justice delivered a subpoena for missing documents two months ago and the former president failed to comply. The FBI legally seized the classified top-secret information that endangered our national security. The former president endangered the lives of FBI agents by releasing the information with agent names while the DOJ worked to get permission to unseal and produce the information in a redacted form. Three investigations in progress: obstruction of justice, nuclear secrets and violation of the Espionage Act.
The principle at stake? Explained Attorney General Merrick Garland: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and our democracy. Upholding the law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the evenhanded application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence." DOJ "will speak through its court filings and its work,” he added.
It's unprecedented, but trust the process.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.