The hallmarks of effective leadership in public service are transparency and accountability on the part of elected and appointed officials, and consistency and impartiality in policies and practices. An appearance of favoritism, of special treatment for select individuals, erodes trust in an institution and its leaders. This is true of local institutions as well as national ones, and public housing authorities, like Lockport Housing Authority (LHA), are no exception. When a public agency's rules and policies are disregarded, or exemptions arbitrarily made, the example is not lost on residents.
As a case in point: in 2011, Lockport police responded to a "domestic violence complaint" at Willow Gardens Apartments (WG). As reported in the Union-Sun & Journal, police determined that a 32-year-old male, identifying himself as a WG resident, had "argued with victim, threatened and hit her, then damaged her vehicle by ripping off the mirrors." The perpetrator was "charged with second-degree harassment and third-degree auto-stripping." Further, an Order of Protection was issued against him, for the protection of the female victim.
The subject of those charges, and of that Order, is a close relative of a WG resident and long-time member of the LHA's governing board. Remarkably, he has continued for the past several years to occupy the premises where those unlawful acts were committed, notwithstanding a lack of any apparent evidence of legal residency.
Public housing authorities have been known to bar particular individuals from specific properties because of harassing, violent or destructive behavior. LHA has more than once evicted residents on similar grounds.
While a few terse lines on a police report may not give a nuanced picture of a family or neighbor dispute, the actions and the charges described should not be taken lightly, and neither should the rights and security of vulnerable residents.
That an individual with a family connection to the housing authority's governing board, having been charged with such acts, remains a perpetual presence on the same property — whether as a legal resident or otherwise — should concern all residents. It should concern them as a matter of their common security, and as a matter of fair and impartial treatment toward all residents.
A public housing authority that purports to serve all residents fairly and equally should share that concern as well.
RICHARD BERTRAND, Lockport, rbertrand1947@gmail.com
