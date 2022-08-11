What a fitting juxtaposition of two headlines in the July 30 paper: “Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles,” right on top of “Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared.” The solution to pain at the pump is glaringly obvious: electric cars.
Under the Inflation Reduction Act, generous rebates will help many more Americans afford the higher upfront cost of an EV. After purchase, EVs are much cheaper to own and operate than gas cars. Electricity is less than half the cost of gas and a far more efficient way to power a vehicle; some EVs get 141 mpg equivalent. And with no engine, transmission or exhaust system, EVs require little or no maintenance.
Benefits for fighting the climate crisis: wind and solar power development would be incentivized under the Inflation Reduction Act, so less fossil fuel will be burned to make electricity to power our EVs.
Congress must pass the Inflation Reduction Act ASAP. Giving more of us the opportunity to move on from gas guzzlers and go electric will loosen the grip that oil companies have over our lives. This legislation is a win for consumers and for the warming planet.
JENNA INGLESE, Rochester
