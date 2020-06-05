I have just reviewed again the president’s 7-minute, 26-second (7:26) Rose Garden address of June 1 and remain astonished by the irony, arrogance and hypocrisy it and immediate subsequent events revealed in real time on national television.
In the first 1:30 of his speech, the president stated: “We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protestors to be drowned out by an angry mob. ... I will fight to protect you, I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.” Starting at 3:31 in the presentation, he stated: “That is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America ... to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans including your Second Amendment rights.”
Later, starting at 6:17, the president stated: “America is founded upon the rule of law; it is the foundation of our freedom, and our way of life. But where there is no law, there is no opportunity. Where there is no justice, there is no liberty, where there is no safety, there is no future. We must never give in to anger or hatred. If malice or violence reigns, then none of us is free.” There is truth in these words. However, at least twice they were punctuated by the background sounds of exploding flash-bang grenades and/or rubber bullets being fired at peaceful protesters in nearby Lafayette Park.
This “immediate presidential action” of significant violence was taken not to protect his “allies,” the law-abiding protesters, but to deny them their First Amendment rights only for the purpose of enabling an ill-conceived and poorly executed presidential photo opportunity that served no apparent purpose other than to salve the president’s bruised ego. This is a poor reason to jeopardize citizen safety.
Yes, “If malice or violence reigns,” especially when exercised by government officials, “then none of us is free.” And is this truth not the catalyst which has prompted the recent episodes of civil unrest?
STEVEN COTTEN, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.