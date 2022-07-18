State Senator Rob Ortt, in an op-ed piece in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, wrote that he is concerned about the safety and security of our schools. To address the root cause of the “pure evil” that has visited our state and nation Mr. Ortt wants armed school resource officers (SROs) in every school. Mr. Ortt wrote: “no school should have to go without an SRO.”
Mr. Ortt voted against the recent state budget that provides programs and funds to address the wellbeing and learning loss needs of students in response to the trauma of the pandemic. The funding also provides for mental health professionals to help meet those needs. Furthermore, Mr. Ortt voted against funds to recruit and retain teachers as well as ease the shortage of school bus drivers. Mr. Ortt claimed that providing money for those needs had the budget “skyrocketing to completely unaffordable levels.”
School safety is an important issue, but it is only one issue schools face. However, it seems it is the only issue Mr. Ortt is willing to fund. Currently, in the New York State Senate there is a bill, S.6338, that address some of Mr. Ortt’s concerns in his op-ed piece. As leader of the Republicans in the state senate Mr. Ortt should provide bipartisan support.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
