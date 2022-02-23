Ambulance service in the City of Lockport has been a hot button topic for many years. Until recently this vital service was provided by paramedics from Lockport Fire Department. Unfortunately, due to a significant financial crisis several years ago that required a number of difficult but necessary budgetary decisions to keep the city solvent, this service was awarded to a private company. However, now that the city has regained a solid financial footing, the time may be right to return ambulance services back to Lockport Fire Department.
There are a number of reasons why this should occur. First is reduced response times. Currently the private ambulance service used by the city (which is staffed by a dedicated group of professionals) is not always immediately available to the community due to demands elsewhere in Western New York. This sometimes results in significantly longer response times because an ambulance could be responding from outside the city or, in certain instances, from outside the county. This obviously has the potential to result in a life-threatening increase in response times.
Second, I believe a proper billing structure would significantly reduce the overall cost of the service to city taxpayers. In my opinion, a city resident who is paying their city taxes should experience no out-of-pocket costs for their ambulance service. However, billing private insurance or Medicare/Medicaid has the potential to generate significant funding for the program.
Third is opportunity. Many area volunteer fire companies are having difficulty staffing their ambulance services. The city could contract with area municipalities to provide high quality Paramedic EMS/Ambulance service to those communities and possibly recoup costs through the New York State shared services programs.
Finally, speaking for myself, LFD came for me twice while I was working for the city, once after being struck (broken leg and ribs) by a vehicle while riding my bicycle and the second time suffering serious injuries while working for the police department. In each case, I was provided great medical care by trained and experienced paramedics who I knew personally as they were fellow city residents. That feeling of comfort, being treated by people you know when suffering a medical emergency, is something that cannot be expressed in monetary terms.
In conclusion, I would encourage our current city leaders to begin (or accelerate) the process to examine the structures, procedures and costs necessary to return ambulance service back to Lockport Fire Department.
LAWRENCE EGGERT, Lockport
