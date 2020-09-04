Chris Jacobs ran on a platform of supporting President Trump’s agenda without stating what that agenda is. This year, the Republicans dispensed with a platform and instead passed a resolution that states: “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-First agenda.” That agenda remains at the whims of Mr. Trump.
It should be clear to everyone that Mr. Jacobs is running on fealty to Mr. Trump and not on serving the constituents of New York's 27th Congressional District.
In the nearly four years that Mr. Trump has been president there has been no immigration plan presented to Congress other than putting children in cages.
In the nearly four years that Mr. Trump has been president there is no healthcare plan other than take away health care for millions of Americans.
In the nearly four years that Mr. Trump has been president there is no infrastructure plan other than photo ops of Mr. Trump sitting in the cab of an 18-wheeler.
In the one month that Mr. Jacobs has been in Congress he has voted to support overturning the Affordable Care Act and made a statement in support of taking away Social Security and Medicare and cutting funding to the United States Postal Service.
Farmers need an immigration law that will allow them to maintain their farms and provide for their laborers. Citizens of the district need a healthcare plan that will not bankrupt them when they become sick. Roads and bridges in the 27th district badly need repair — and the jobs those repairs create.
For the past 3-1/2 years the only agenda of the Trump administration has been to enrich Donald J. Trump personally. This is the agenda that Congressman Chris Jacobs is supporting.
We need a congressman who will work for the citizens of the district, listen to their need and address their concerns. I urge people to vote for Nate McMurray for Congress on November 3rd.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
