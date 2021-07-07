My representative is Congressman Chris Jacobs. In January Mr. Jacobs voted to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona, even after both states certified their election as free and fair. Neither Mr. Jacobs nor anyone else has ever shown any evidence to the contrary. Before the vote Mitch McConnell told lawmakers: “The voters, the courts and the states have spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever.” My congressman does not care if he damages our republic forever, all he cares about is himself.
For example: Mr. Jacobs traveled to the southern border with other Republicans and Anthony Aguero, who was hired as a guide and translator. CNN reported on July 2 that Mr. Aguero was one of the insurrectionists on Jan. 6th and a known criminal with several arrests, the last for vehicular assault. The trip to the southern border was a staged political event to demonize and dehumanize migrants coming to this country for a better life.
My congressman wants to blame President Biden for these demonized and dehumanized people coming to America. Never mind that migrants from Central America pick our fruits and vegetables and milk our dairy cows. Mr. Jacobs wants to block their entrance, which financially hurts local farmer.
My congressman would rather pal around with insurrectionist and criminals that work on real problems like immigration reform. Instead of running on a policy platform, my congressman wants to run on fear-mongering and scapegoating.
My congressman doesn’t care if he damages this republic or the local economy. We deserve better.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
