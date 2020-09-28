The current Congressional representative Jacobs was at a right wing-funded rally. In that grouping of Trump following they hung Governor Cuomo in effigy. Now, is that any way for anyone to act? Why was Chris Jacobs standing with a violence-wishing group like that? The 27th district of Western New York deserves an adult as its Congressional representative. Chris Jacobs has shamed our area and New York in general for his decision to place himself alongside violent people like them.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
Commented
