What on earth has happened to the Republican party of Congressmen Bill Miller and Henry Smith? We now have a rabid disciple of Donald Trump in Chris Jacobs. My anger is directed to Jacobs, who should have known better than to support this leader of the Republican terrorists.
Chris, how many of your supporters helped to murder the police officer? How many of your supporters carried the confederate flag and proclaimed Trump Nation? How many of your supporters beat up reporters and how many of your supporters chanted "hang Mike Pence"?
Chris Jacobs, please do the right thing for a change and resign for the good of the nation!
BRADLEY ERCK, Lyndonville
