The evidence is mounting that President Trump and the Republicans, like Chris Jacobs, are going to sabotage the 2020 election with administrative and bureaucratic problems. In this year, with more than 150,000 death from the pandemic, it is safer to vote by mail. The President has stated, without evidence, that mail-in voting would cause voter fraud.
Numerous studies including one by the Brennan Center have found that most allegations of voter fraud turned out to be baseless. If Republicans were worried about voter fraud, they would provide funding to secure the election.
Instead they have refused to provide funding for the postal service and to strengthen state voting security.
On July 25, Newsweek reported, “Senate Republicans have blocked four pieces of legislation that sought to bolster the security of U.S. elections since the former special counsel's daylong congressional testimony, the latest of which came on Thursday when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, blocked two unanimous consent votes.”
Slowing the mail service not only will affect mail-in voters, it will hurt small businesses. The Kansas City Star reported earlier this year, “The postal service has been an economic lifeline to small retail businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, by allowing them to ship their products to customers at a reasonable cost.” Furthermore, many older people depend upon the mail for necessities and medicine, especially during the pandemic when people are encouraged to stay home.
Older Americans are a key voting block yet there is not a word from our congressman, Chris Jacobs. His silence on this issue is clear indication that his priority is not supporting the citizens of NY-27. We deserve better.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
