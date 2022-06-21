The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is providing detailed, fact-based evidence, under oath, that our democracy — your vote — was threatened by the actions of the previous administration and Republican leaders.
Under oath, presidential aide after presidential aide is testifying how the former President undertook extra-legal measures (that is illegal measures) to overturn the will of the voters and establish himself as the ruler. Under oath, the former president’s inner circle are telling the story of how lies promulgated by Republican leaders created an atmosphere for the insurrection. Under oath, the former president’s aides are testifying how they tried to overthrow our democracy and how Republican leaders acquiesced. Under oath, Republican legal scholar / retired Judge J. Michael Luttig told the committee that the former president and his allies are a “clear and present danger” to U.S. democracy.
Our democracy is threatened by Republican leaders. That is a serious threat. Please take that threat seriously.
Where are those Republicans who will stand up for the rule of law? Where are those Republicans willing to tell the truth? Where are those Republicans willing to stand up for our democracy?
Our democracy — your vote — is at risk.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
