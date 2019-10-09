The Democrats don't want the real story getting out about Sleepy Joe and Hunter Biden, so they've teamed up with the lying media to conduct another witch hunt and call for President Trump's impeachment. But we know the truth. Joe Biden must be held accountable for his actions and the dishonest media must be held accountable for their total and complete bias against Trump.
It's time to investigate Joe Biden, who forced a tough prosecutor out from investigating his son's company by threat of not giving big dollars to Ukraine. Hunter Biden collected $50,000 a month from foreign governments by doing work with Ukraine while his dad was vice president.
That's the real story. The media is ignoring it.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
