George Maziarz has had his time. He is retired and is making a huge mistake running for Newfane town office at this late date, especially against a strong candidate like John Syracuse. Suffice to say he left the New York State Senate with less than a sterling record. The most memorable thing he did for Newfane was march in their annual parade.
I practiced Chiropractic in Medina for 48 years and have known Dr. John Syracuse since before he moved to Newfane. I had the pleasure of mentoring him in his Chiropractic practice and his early activities in Newfane. He routinely dealt with local vendors and quickly earned their respect. Bottom line: John did all he could to become part of the Newfane community — and succeeded brilliantly. The Newfane leadership quickly appreciated his good nature, common sense, and cool methodical approach to various issues. They elected him to the Niagara County Legislature 18 years ago and have continued to re-elect him at the end of each term. Clearly, he has served with distinction. It's obvious that Newfane citizens appreciate his good work.
John has been active in the Newfane community since day one, paid his bills, never had a bit of trouble with the law. As a 22-year (active) member of the Newfane community, John is the most qualified candidate in the race for Newfane Town Supervisor. I believe the town leadership will agree with that sentiment. When it comes to the Newfane community, John has "paid his dues" many times over. He has earned the support of his community.
JOHN H. GANTNER, D.C., Coral Gables, Florida
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.