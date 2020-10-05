President Donald Trump has recently nominated a successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently passed away. Our duly elected President has the constitutional authority along with the Senate to appoint qualified justices to the Supreme Court and further has the obligation to accomplish this task as rapidly as possible. This happens to be the third appointment to the Supreme Court by President Trump, and it is not “stacking,” as some have suggested, but responsible discharge of presidential duty.
Despite the fact that President Trump did not carry a majority of the popular vote in the 2016 election, his authority is in no way diminished. The Electoral College elected our President and it did so with a substantial majority of 304 versus 227. Those who criticize the election process and push for election by popular vote want to deprive the minority of any voice in the process. Without the Electoral College candidates would merely need to engage the large population centers of our country and neglect the remaining regions. Imagine if the politicians of our largest cities had control of our government. “Summer of Love,” “peaceful” riots, Defund the Police, etc., etc., etc. would rule the day.
The Senate should not delay in appointing a justice to the court and it should not be left to the next elected president. We need a fully staffed and functional Supreme Court, i.e. no 4-to-4 hang ups. This is particularly critical under the current situation, where the huge, unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots and the controversy on counting them in the swing states exists. A final judgment on the outcome of the 2020 election may therefore reside with the Supreme Court. Some claim this is “not fair.” I submit fairness is in the eyes of the beholder. I am confident that if the situation were reversed the opposition would be taking an identical approach and consider it fair.
Our President has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the current vacancy on our nation's high court. Judge Barrett is highly qualified to serve and was on President Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Candidate Biden has refused to supply such a list, expecting us to fly blind on the subject through the election and hope for the best. The Senate confirmation process should be straightforward as Judge Barrett’s qualifications have been previously vetted when she was appointed to the 7th district Court where she currently resides. The High Court needs her expertise as one who follows the law as written and does not legislate from the bench. Legislation is the responsibility of Congress and the President. Hopefully, the hearings will not degenerate to character assignation as the opposition did in the Judge Kavanaugh hearings and those of some time ago involving Judges Clarence Thomas and Robert Bork.
A speedy confirmation of Judge Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow a return to the more pressing issues of this current presidential campaign such as defeating the Covid-19 pandemic and returning our economy to its previous excellent shape.
JAMES C. HOFFMAN, Barker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.