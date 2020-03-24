Like many of you, I have had to rely on my own savings for retirement. The day of company pensions have come and gone with my generation. The 401K became the pension.
But unlike the guarantee and security of a pension, we have been fooled by the notion that a 401K can perform in the same manner.
The stock market has become a different animal these days. High-speed day traders, computer algorithms, billion-dollar hedge funds, short selling stocks as they tank, etc., etc. It's riskier and rigged more than ever.
Have you made money? I'm sure. But what about now?
First and maybe foremost, we have the ability to watch this account 24/7. Not much piece of mind when you realize how hard it was to earn that money.
Just in my investing lifetime, we have witnessed the crash of '87, tech bubble burst of '99, financial crisis of '08, and now the pandemic of '20. This one feels different, though.
Stocks are reacting with way bigger daily swings, mainly because of the tools that can be used now. Humans will not change, manipulation and greed will always be a part of the market, but computers don't have emotions.
The stock market is not the economy. There are a lot of snakes in the garden. That may be the hardest lesson to learn.
Will your 401K come rising back with a vengeance at some point? Most likely. Is the next crisis with this market just around the corner? Most definitely.
So be careful, this ain't your grandpa's old pension.
BRIAN MURRAY, Newfane
