Our seditionist congressman, Chris Jacobs, voted to undo our votes, challenging the counting of the electoral votes, in defiance of 60 court decisions. Who can be OK with a representative who voted against our democratic process? Jacobs supported Trump’s “big lie,” embracing and enabling him more than any other politician in our area except Chris Collins. Jacobs was strong enough in his opinion to be a speaker, on stage, at QAnon rallies not long ago.
Marjorie Greene and Jacobs are much alike. The pair both suddenly abandoned strong convictions, turned 180 degrees. Jacobs actually voted against a fellow Republican, to strip Greene of committee assignments. We all know it couldn’t be bravery. Maybe cowardice? Maybe a mistaken vote again? More red flags.
Jacobs is a chameleon, a reptile who can change color quickly as needed. He is not reliable and strong, or true to his word; he is someone not to be trusted.
Maybe privilege and wealth have given Jacobs an attitude of superiority, that he can get away with anything in his kingdom. Maybe his big donors don’t like the optics of Jacobs’ traitorous coup attempt.
We are neither fools nor pawns. We will not forget.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
