The July 25th op-ed “The leaky boat and the way to survival” suggests that we’re not trying to eradicate the climate crisis because it’s not cost-effective. However, the Associated Press article “Climate law turbocharging clean energy tech,” in the same edition of the Union-Sun & Journal, shows how well-funded federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) can spur a clean energy revolution.
The U.S. has long funded fossil fuels exploration and development, even as coal, oil and gas burning have made our world an increasingly dangerous and expensive place. Now, IRA funding is making solar and wind power so cheap, there’s no good economic argument for building gas-fueled power plants to replace retiring coal-fueled plants.
The Biden administration is seriously addressing the climate crisis. I can only think it’s out of the Republican cruelty playbook that the House is trying to insert climate poison pills into spending legislation, setting us up for yet another nail-biter potential default, while setting back efforts to reduce emissions. And yet, Republican-controlled states are happily accepting federal IRA funding.
The IRA won’t be enough to meet our climate goals if states don’t encourage renewable energy project development and ignore the clean energy opponents who are frequently funded by fossil fuel interests.
Ironically (and despite Governor Abbott’s best efforts) Texas is leading the nation in land-based wind, and second only to California in solar farms. Given their experience in wind energy development, they could potentially lead the country in offshore wind development as well.
It’s up to Governor Kathy Hochul to meet her 2022 State of the State gas transition commitment. She must accelerate upstate solar and wind development, and step up development of offshore wind farms from our current seven turbines just now being erected. Beacon, Empire 1 and Empire 2 Wind all need speedy approval, and she also must select all viable bids from the third wind solicitation, inviting a fourth if necessary.
Renewable energy manufacturing and project development of all types will be a huge boost to labor in terms of job training and job creation. We must not miss out on these opportunities for New Yorkers.
JANET LENICHEK, Williamsville, chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group
