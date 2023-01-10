Regarding “Supply chain woes caused U.S. auto sales to fall 8% last year” (published Jan. 4/5 by the Union-Sun & Journal), what stood out to me was a very different statistic at the bottom of the article: despite supply chain problems, sales of new electric vehicles rose almost 65%. EV sales totaled about 807,000, or nearly 6% of the overall 13.9 million new autos sold.
America is finally catching up. In Europe, battery electric cars accounted for 12% of car sales last year and in China, 21%. The overall country leader is Norway, where nearly 80% of cars sold in 2022 were electric. How did Norway do it? With tax credits and other incentives for EV buyers and by building an extensive network of charging stations. The country aims for 100% of new car sales to be EVs by 2025. They are years ahead of us.
Thanks to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year, the U.S. government is following Norway’s model. Uncle Sam will now give tax credits of up to $7,500 for purchase of a new EV and $4,000 for a used one. For charging stations, federal tax credits of up to $100,000 are available per unit installed in a non-urban area or low-income community.
These measures are key to fighting the climate crisis. Transportation accounts for about a third of all planet-warming emissions in the U.S. Our collective future depends on giving incentives to phase out the internal combustion engine, along with combustion of fossil fuels for generating electricity and heating our buildings.
New York has been a climate leader in transportation, for several years providing consumers EV rebates of up to $2,000 off the purchase price of the vehicle. With adoption in December of a new rule by the Department of Environmental Conservation, New York will require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. Governor Hochul and the state legislature must continue to take the bold steps that will make EVs the majority, not the minority of cars sold, long before then.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.