Climate change caused by burning fossil fuels is certainly making wildfires, along with vastly more powerful storms and floods, the “new abnormal” (“Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’,” July 3). It’s hard to know what to expect but more, worse and less predictable, with all the human and economic consequences that entails. This Independence Day was the hottest day on Earth on record (since 1979), and possibly one of the hottest in 125,000 years since the last interglacial age.
President Biden’s game-changing Inflation Reduction Act is finally working to transition us from dirty power to clean. Yet, Republican leaders keep trying to stop climate progress by blocking renewable power projects with ridiculous legislation that encourages more of the fossil fuel burning that is endangering their voters. Deep-pocketed oil and gas companies are making sure pipelines keep getting built and exploration and fracking continue despite the massive harm they bring.
Here in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has ample opportunity to be the climate leader she promised to be, and create the most ambitious possible clean energy programs. A third offshore wind solicitation is coming up. If she doesn’t select more than two bids, she must create a fourth solicitation so that the state can meet the gas transition mandate set out by the Climate Action Council. This will give Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian the means to keep shutting down the dirtiest gas plants as he has laudably been doing.
Further, Governor Hochul must smooth the continuing roadblocks to upstate wind and solar farms. Without their contribution to electric generation, our ability to turn off the gas while keeping the lights on is imperiled. That keeping the gas on is not an option should be apparent to everybody, and our political leaders most of all.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project, WNY chapter
